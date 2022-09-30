Russia will do everything to bring hotheads in the West to their senses — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to bring to their senses the hotheads in the Western countries who are trying to "patch up their holes" by plundering other states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony of admitting four new territories to Russia.

He stressed that in its attempts to get out of the web of contradictions, the West "needs to break Russia and other states that choose the path of sovereign development."

"They (Western countries) are determined to do this at all costs to be able to rob other people's wealth even more and at this expense to patch up their holes," Putin warned.

"Russia understands its responsibility to the world community and it will do everything to bring such hotheads to their senses. It is obvious that the current neo-colonial model is hopelessly doomed," he said.

Putin recalled that the contradictions in Western countries at the beginning of the 20th century sent them into the First World War.

"The dividends from the Second World War enabled the United States to finally overcome the consequences of the Great Depression, become the largest economy in the world and impose the dollar on the globe as the reserve currency. The imminent crisis of the 1980s also worsened. The West largely overcame it by misappropriating the heritage and resources of the declining Soviet Union that eventually collapsed. These are the hard facts," Putin said.

He also added that the Western countries had "nothing to offer" to the world other than "robbery and racketeering."

"In fact, they deny the natural right of billions of people, a majority of humanity, to freedom and justice that would let them determine their own future," Putin added.