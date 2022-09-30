Zelensky’s words about NATO’s membership sound like call on NATO for conflict with Russia

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement on his country’s application for NATO’s membership in an accelerated procedure sounds like an invitation to the alliance to plunge into a direct armed conflict with Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"Zelensky’s statement on Ukraine’s application for obtaining NATO membership in an accelerated procedure sounds like an invitation to the alliance to plunge into a direct armed conflict with Russia. In other words, to wage a confrontation between leading nuclear powers," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), said. "The only way for Kiev today is to surrender arms and return to the negotiating table. Inly the, the flow of the Kiev regime’s bloody victims will be stopped."

He called on Kiev’s sponsors to think twice. "I hope they understand where "wants and wishes" of their Kiev stooges can lead in the current situation. We have warned that Russia is not bluffing," he added.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said he has an application for his country’s membership in NATO in an accelerated procedure.