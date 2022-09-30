Putin talked to heads of Russia’s four new regions after accession ceremony — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the heads of Russia's four new regions after the ceremony of their accession to the country took place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, he communicated [with the heads of the new Russia’s regions]," he said, answering a corresponding question.

The ceremony took place on Friday in the Grand Kremlin Palace's St. George's Hall. During the cerenomy, Putin signed treaties with the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on these territories joining Russia. A few days ago, referendums were held there, and residents of the regions supported joining Russia by a majority of votes.