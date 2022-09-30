West pursuing policy of total desovereignization in the world — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West’s aggression to independent states and traditional values is rooted in its policy of total desovereignization in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Total and absolute desovereignization is in their (Western countries - TASS) interests, That is why they are aggressive against independent states, traditional values and authentic cultures," he said at a ceremony of signing treaties with the Donbass republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on their accession to Russia.

The West "is seeking to undermine international and integration processes in the world, new global currencies and technological development centers, which it cannot control," Putin said, adding that it is critically important for the West to have "all countries cede their sovereignty to the United States.".