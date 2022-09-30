West resorting to `divide and conquer’ principles to splinter CIS peoples — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West has been actively using the ‘divide and conquer’ philosophy to drive wedges between the peoples of the CIS to further fragment the post-Soviet space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It’s no secret to anybody that the West has long been resorting to the `divide and conquer’ philosophy towards former Soviet republics. The goal here has been absolutely clear - to make the post-Soviet space even more fragmented and to drive a wedge between our nations and peoples," Russia’s top diplomat told a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs in Moscow.

According to Lavrov, the West has also been pursuing the goal "of imposing unfavorable cooperation schemes on former Soviet republics and pushing them to the global periphery." "Turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian springboard is one of the most glaring examples of this destructive approach," he emphasized.