Lavrov slams West’s aim of carrying on fight with Russia using Ukrainians as cannon fodder

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West is not hiding its intention to continue fighting with Russia by sacrificing the lives of Ukrainians whom Washington views simply as cannon fodder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs on Friday.

"These days, Washington, London, and Brussels are not hiding their intention to continue recklessly investing in the fight against Russia on the battlefield by using the lives of Ukrainians who are viewed exclusively as expendable material," he said.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that the West’s long-standing efforts have been aimed at installing a neo-Nazi Russophobic regime in Kiev and flooding its armed forces and nationalist formations with modern weapons.