Mobilized reservists to control liberated territories after cohesion — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The mobilized reservists, called up for military service under the partial mobilization campaign, have begun unit cohesion at sites close to areas of their future combat tasks. They will be commissioned to control the liberated territories, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"After combat cohesion the military units staffed by mobilized reservists and volunteers will begin be commissioned to control and defend the liberated territories and also to act in the capacity of reserves and reinforcements," the news release says.

After individual crash courses, the mobilized reservists have begun training at the level of platoons and companies (batteries). In the process of unit cohesion, they will practice interaction and master the operation of combat equipment and weapons, as well as polish firing skills using standard firearms and combat vehicles, such as tanks, armored personnel carriers and mechanized infantry combat vehicles, artillery and air defense systems.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be called up for military service, primarily those with combat experience and military registration specialties that are in great demand.

The mobilization will not concern full-time students and conscripts, as well as a number of other categories of citizens, including employees of the military-industrial complex. Full-time employees of IT companies, telecom operators and the media can also be granted a deferment. The General Staff explained the mobilization can apply to privates and sergeants in reserve under 35 years of age, junior officers under 50, and senior officers under 55.