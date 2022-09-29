West ready to turn any country into ground zero of a crisis, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The West is ready to throw any country under the bus and turn it into ground zero of a crisis, to provoke a color revolution and a massacre, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the online meeting with heads of intelligence of CIS member states.

"Pursuing their own goals, our geopolitical adversaries, our opponents as we used to say just recently, are ready to throw anyone under the bus, any country, to turn it into a ground zero of a crisis, to provoke a color revolution and to initiate a massacre," the head of state said. "We’ve seen it many times already."

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Putin noted that intelligence agencies are "on ‘the edge,’ on the frontline of a fight with the most dangerous threats," and they face largely similar goals: to ensure peace and stability in their states, to strengthen national sovereignty, and to assist the course towards development of integrational ties.

"Coordination and cooperation between intelligence agencies and security bodies plays a large role in solving achievement of these goals, of course. We have accumulated vast experience of such joint work, and we must make the most out of it," Putin believes.

He noted that monitoring of the current situation remains one of the common priorities.

"It is important to analyze emerging risks and challenges, determine their nature, scale and development vector. This is the most important condition for efficient neutralization of such threats," the Russian President said.

In addition, key fields of operation of intelligence agencies include combating international terrorism, transnational organized crime, illegal militias, as well as arms and drug trafficking, Putin said.