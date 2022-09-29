Life sentence to replace death penalty in DPR after it becomes part of Russia — MP

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The death penalty in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) for all convicts, including war criminals, will be replaced with a life sentence after the region becomes part of Russia, a senior legislator from the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament told TASS on Thursday.

"As for those who have committed crimes, including war crimes, <...> the death penalty will no longer be applied after it joins the Russian Federation, since we have a moratorium. It will automatically be replaced by a life sentence," said Daniil Bessarabov, first deputy chairman of the Duma committee for state construction and legislation.

Inmates of any new entity will be able to request a review of their case, including criminal ones. "They will, of course, retain the right [to ask] for a review in accordance with the established procedure, but they will have to face the punishment in any case," Bessarabov added.