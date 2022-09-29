Moscow accuses Washington of becoming party to conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The United States has effectively become party to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"People of Donbass, the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions, they failed to break you, while Washington has once again proven to be out of touch with reality, actually becoming party to the conflict," the Russian diplomat said.

Zakharova said the Kiev regime had used US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers during the referendums. "Ukrainian forces have been coordinating the targets with the US military, with the US military command," the Russian diplomat emphasized. "These terrorist attacks are obviously aimed at intimidating people into abandoning their choice."

She also drew attention to the allocation by the U.S. Congress of a new aid package to Kiev worth almost $12 billion. "No amount of money will help the Kiev regime regain control of the people who have chosen freedom instead of coercion," she concluded.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia as separate constituent members.