Ukraine tries to stage Bucha scenario in Izyum — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have been trying to stage a Bucha type scenario in Izyum to create an impression the Russian army was responsible for war crimes there, but these attempts will not succeed, because discrepancies are too many, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"After the regrouping of the allied forces in the Kharkov Region, the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime has been trying in every possible way to repeat the scenario of Bucha in that city, which they have tried to write themselves by artificially fabricating evidence of crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces," she said.

"But they have failed to produce even what was invented in Bucha," Zakharova emphasized. "There are so many inconsistencies that it is impossible to speculate on this topic anymore."

Kiev, according to Zakharova, in its attempts to avoid blunders committed in Bucha, has been exhuming the remains of those killed in Izyum.

"But many tombstones there are dated March 9, while the allied forces, let me remind you, began to enter Izyum on March 15 and took control of it by the beginning of April," Zakharova stressed. "If it is true that those people died from torture and violence, then it turns out, that they died at the hands of the Kiev regime’s butchers."

Zakharova recalled that immediately after the Kiev regime retook Izyum, British journalists from the Daily Telegraph visited the burial site. "They found no traces of massacres. Also, they quoted local residents as saying there had been no detentions, tortures and executions." However, after that, as Zakharova said, Kiev did not allow other Western journalists to enter the burial sites.