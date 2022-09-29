Refugees from Kharkov Region tracked using drones, shelled by Ukrainian army — LPR envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A group of refugees from the Kharkov Region shelled by Ukrainian troops was tracked using drones and the fire was targeted, the LPR’s ambassador to Russia told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"They spontaneously formed a column moving in our direction, towards the Lugansk People’s Republic, whether to pass through it or to get to temporary accommodation sites. <...> The column was tracked using quadcopters and artillery shelled them," Rodion Miroshnik said.

The envoy said that the incident was tragic and noted that "currently, information [on those killed and injured] is preliminary, there is no exact data because the shelling there continues." He stressed that doctors at hospitals where those injured had been taken were fighting for their lives. "As our Health Ministry is saying, they have everything they need," the diplomat added.