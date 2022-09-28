US seeks to destroy energy cooperation in Europe, diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASSS/. Washington has been trying to destroy the energy cooperation in Europe for years, and did everything possible and impossible to achieve that, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian TV Wednesday.

"For many years, both during the Democrat administration and during the Republican administration before that, the US did everything to thwart supplies of Russian energy resources to other European states. That’s first. And second - they did everything possible and even impossible […] to eradicate the single energy interaction and cooperation on the European continent. It was done, of course, in order to create competitive advantage for themselves, and to start shipping what they promised to Europe long ago - their own resources," the diplomat explained.

"But I believe that the goal that is even more for Washington - is to tear Europe apart in general, to draw no one, but many lines, to pit everyone on the European continent against each other, and to return back to the times when the states of the European continent were unable to agree with each other and solved their issues, their problems not at the negotiations table," Zakharova underscored.