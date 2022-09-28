Kremlin wants further study of circumstances in Nord Stream incidents to draw conclusions

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin has called for further investigation into what happened at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in order to understand who benefits from it before drawing conclusions about the causes of the emergencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I just want to urge everyone to think before making any declarations, we still need to wait until the breaches are studied, to determine whether it was an explosion or not," he said.

"Certainly, we can all expect some information from the Danes and the Swedes," the Kremlin spokesman said, explaining that Denmark and Sweden "have a lot of surveillance equipment there."

"In theory, no one could approach these pipes without being spotted in the observation area by this equipment," Peskov stressed. He noted that "this is very well known to everyone, especially to military specialists."

According to him, there are "a lot of questions" about what happened. In particular, Peskov recalled the words of US President Joe Biden.

"Do you remember the statements of the President of the United States, made back in early February, when he promised to get rid of Nord Stream 2," Peskov told reporters speaking about the emergencies on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"What the U.S. president had in mind, we don't know," he noted.

"We see a completely hysterical and euphoric reaction by the Poles, which borders on insanity, who thank the United States for these [emergencies at the gas pipelines]. What this gratitude means, we also do not know," the press secretary of the Russian leader stated.

Matter of profits

"We see huge profits from American suppliers of liquefied gas, who have expanded their deliveries to the European continent. They are very, very interested in further receiving these super-duper profits," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Are we interested in this? No, we are not interested, we have lost gas supply routes to Europe," Peskov said.

"Is Europe interested in this, or, in particular, the driving force of the European economy - Germany? No. They are now in a very, very difficult situation too," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Not only are they paying a very serious price for their short-sighted decisions - I mean rabid sanctions [against the Russian Federation] - but now they find themselves in a very difficult position in terms of the future development of their industry in general," Peskov said.

"Of course, in theory this is a situation that requires dialogue, prompt interaction of all parties in order to find out what happened as soon as possible, assess the damage, and make a plan to correct this situation," he said.

"So far, of course, we see an absolute lack of such a dialogue," he added.

When asked about further actions regarding gas pipelines, the Kremlin spokesman said: "If I’m not mistaken, we don't understand what to repair yet. How can we plan repairs if we don’t understand what to repair, or what exactly has happened there," he explained.

Peskov declined to make projections on the length of possible repairs, again drawing attention to the fact that it is now impossible to do this. He added that Sweden and Denmark "do not know what happened there either".