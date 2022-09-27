No pressure during LPR referendum, it is a true democratic process, observer says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Serbian observer Dejan Mirovic said he did not see any pressure during the accession referendum in Lugansk People’s Republic, adding that the vote was a true democratic process.

"There was no pressure, nothing bad happened. There was even a high turnout, and, in my opinion, it was a true democratic process," he said on Russian TV Tuesday.

The vote on accession to the Russian Federation takes place in Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as in Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. i.