KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. The Kherson Region’s election commission on Tuesday started counting votes after the polling stations for the referendum to join Russia closed and as international observers looked on, according to a TASS reporter at a polling station.

Commission members removed seals from the ballot boxes and opened packages with ballots that had been delivered over the past days from the mobile ballot stations.

"All the seals have numbers, and they are removed when the voting is over," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civilian administration, told the observers.

The Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions decided to hold referendums to join Russia as a federation constituents. Voting in all those territories took place from September 23-27. More than 100 international observers from 40 countries, including European countries, came to observe the vote.