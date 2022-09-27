West mulls replacing Ukrainian president Zelensky with army chief — Donbass activist

MELITOPOL, September 27. /TASS/. Western countries are considering Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny as a potential candidate for president, Chairman of the We Stand with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said on Tuesday.

"Lately, I have seen Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny appear more frequently in the Western media," Rogov wrote on Telegram, commenting on Zaluzhny’s photo on the cover of the US-based Time magazine. "In fact, the Westerners are making it clear to Zelensky that no one is irreplaceable. Otherwise, a junta will replace a clown. It will be a real junta, not an abstract one," Rogov said, adding: "This situation does not suit Zelensky."

In his view, "the Ukrainian elite is acutely aware of the trend," which is why in late spring, "officials, lawmakers and judges started to actively help certain brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces." "They believe they will be rewarded when the regime changes," Rogov added.