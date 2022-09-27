Russia sees unprecedented media aggression by the West — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The media and ideological aggression that the collective West is waging is unparalleled in history, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Oleg Gavrilov said at the Eurasian Media Forum of journalists, writers and bloggers "Most" (or Bridge) on Tuesday.

He pointed out that "the goals of strengthening multifaceted friendly relations with the peoples of Eurasian countries and shaping a constructive unifying agenda based on the principles of true equality and mutual respect are all the more relevant" in the current situation.

The diplomat emphasized that those efforts were among "the Russian Foreign Ministry’s top priorities." He also noted that the Eurasian Media Forum had "an extremely useful role in uniting the multinational professional community in the interest of creating an information and cultural space on the continent that would be resistant to outside influence."

Politicians, political scientists, journalists and public figures from Eurasian countries are discussing referendums and the prospects for new territories’ accession to Russia.