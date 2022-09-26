US sanctions crusade against Moscow has run its course, says Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. US sanctions pressure against Russia has run its course conceptually and tangibly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the air of Channel One.

"Sanction pressure has run its course conceptually, and it has exhausted itself tangibly. There are many in the West who admit that the sanctions are not working," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia "is hearing of another attempt at blackmail with new sanctions."

"But there are more and more people in the West who believe, and rightly so, that these sanctions are more damaging to the business interests, and to the populations of the very countries that impose them," the senior diplomat stressed.