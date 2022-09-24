Italian observer says referendum in DPR satisfies people’s right to self-determination

DONETSK, September 24. /TASS/. The referendum to join Russia currently underway in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is a historical event enabling people to exercise their right to self-determination, an observer from Italy said at a briefing in Donetsk on Saturday.

"It is an honor to me to take part in this historical referendum which has satisfied the people’s right to self-determination. I’d like to emphasize that this historical referendum you are holding here today would set a good example, say, for Scotland or Catalonia who have repeatedly attempted to determine their fate, but unfortunately, Europe has been suppressing their will. Meanwhile, Russia has welcomed this referendum here, and we are happy about it," said Gianfranco Vistuto, editor-in-chief of Russia News.

The Italian observer highlighted the friendly atmosphere at polling stations which he said was quite contrary to what Western media had been reporting. "We are being told about terror taking place here, but we can see quite an opposite picture with our own eyes," he said.

Vistuto said with a smile he wished Italians had a similar freedom of expression.