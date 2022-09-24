Bayraktar drone downed by Russian forces on its way to Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A Bayraktar drone flying towards the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was downed by Russian air defense systems above the Kakhovka water reservoir, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported.

"The Kiev regime has continued its provocations near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. A Bayraktar TB2 drone flying from Nikopol towards the Zaporozhye plant was downed by Russian air defense systems above the Kakhovka water reservoir," he said at a briefing.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones capable of hitting stationary and moving targets up to 8 kilometers away are currently in service with the armies of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Libya, Morocco, Poland and Ukraine as well as with the Kyrgyz border guard service. Bayraktar TB2s were used in military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya.