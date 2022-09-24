Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter downed by Russian forces in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter redesigned to carry US-made HARM missiles was downed by a Russian fighter in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, said on Saturday.

"A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter redesigned to carry US-made anti-radiation HARM missiles was downed by a Russian fighter near Sergeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he specified.

As of 2021, there were 37 MiG-29 fighter jets in service with the Ukrainian air forces.