About 1,000 observers are working at referendum in DPR — local CEC

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. Almost 1,000 observers are present at a referendum on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) joining Russia on Friday, according to information by the republic’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

According to data posted on the DPR’s Information Ministry’s page on the VKontakte social network, the republic has a total of more than 1.5 mln voters with 946 observers monitoring the vote while there are no international observers.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27.