Russia’s grain harvest may surpass 140 mln tonnes in 2022 — Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. The Ministry of Agriculture forests that Russia's harvest may exceed 140 mln tonnes in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Minister [of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev] reported that this year we will have a very good harvest. He said that we have already harvested around 130 mln [tonnes]. So, it will be over 140," he said.

The president drew attention to the fact that Russian agriculture has become a high-tech industry, it’s efficient and competitive on the global market.