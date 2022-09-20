Choice of three Caucasian peoples to accede to Russia was landmark decision — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The choice of the peoples of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia to unify with Russia was a landmark decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a festive event to mark the 100th anniversary of these republics within Russia.

"The establishment of autonomies in 1922 was a major stage in the history and life of the peoples of the three regions. It was a significant step in the development of our state as a common house for people of different nationalities united by shared values and aspirations, shared patriotic responsibility for the future of our vast homeland," he noted,

"Following decades have convincingly proved that this decision was right and far-sighted," Putin went on to say. "As was another decision passed long before that. I mean the really landmark choice of the peoples of modern Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia to accede to Russia.".