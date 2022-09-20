Putin calls EU's lack of response to Russia's offer to transfer fertilizers cynical

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the European Union's refusal to respond to Russia's proposal to transfer its fertilizers from European ports to developing countries for free cynical.

"It is extremely cynical that our proposal to transfer 300,000 [tonnes] of Russian fertilizers blocked in European ports because of sanctions to countries in need for free, and I emphasize it - for free, remains unanswered. It is obvious they don’t want to let our companies work. But let us give it away for free to countries in need. No, there is no answer to that," Putin said on Tuesday.

He noted that the sanctions imposed by Western countries generally have a negative effect on themselves, as well as on the poorest nations.

"They impose illegal restrictions and apply pressure everywhere they can, including, of course, Russia, in an effort to bolster their position. They realize, though, that their activities have a negative impact on themselves. Unfortunately, this strategy harms absolutely innocent nations as well, especially the poorest and most developing countries," Putin said.