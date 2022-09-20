Russia to boost cooperation with Venezuela, including in energy sector, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow plans to expand cooperation with Caracas in all areas, including energy and pharmaceuticals sectors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with newly-appointed foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.

"Venezuela is our strategic partner and reliable ally in Latin American and in the world in general. We maintain an active dialogue with President [Nicolas] Maduro. The positions of Russia and Venezuela on the main issues on the global agenda are close or in complete accord. We intend to continue boosting bilateral cooperation in all areas, first of all in energy, industry, infrastructure, transport and the pharmaceutical industry," he said.

Moscow also supports Caracas’ efforts to protect national sovereignty and condemns the illegitimate sanctions that have been imposed against Venezuela, the Russian leader said. "We support the efforts of the Venezuelan government aimed at stabilization of the domestic situation and the protection of national sovereignty, and we condemn the illegitimate sanctions that have been imposed against the republic," he said.

Columbia is also a promising partner of the Russian Federation in Latin America, Putin noted, adding that Moscow is interested in supporting friendly relations with it. "We share the constructive intention to step up cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure, scientific and technical, educational, cultural areas voiced in a recent statement by new President [Gustavo] Petro. We will continue consistently supporting international efforts on post-conflict settlement in Columbia within the framework of the UN Security Council, in order to maintain peace and national consent in this country," he emphasized.

Putin also mentioned the relationship between Russia and Uruguay, noting that December will mark 165 years since bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries were established. "We advocate further expansion of cooperation in the economic, scientific and technical, cultural and educational areas," he concluded.