Donbass wants SCO and BRICS to approve referendums, says LPR envoy

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Donbass is interested in the most transparent and legitimate holding of referendums, as well as their approval by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS countries, Lugansk People's Republic ambassador to the Russian Federation Rodion Miroshnik said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Tuesday.

"We do not care about the attitude of the Western countries to our processes, because it has already manifested itself on the battlefield, but it is extremely important to us how the SCO countries will assess it (holding referendums - TASS), how the BRICS countries will treat it, what observers will be there. We are interested in the most transparent and legitimate process," he said.

Miroshnik noted that the presence of observers from these countries at the voting is important for Donbass. "We will appeal to the states that look unbiased at what we have been going through, and we will welcome their presence at our voting, so that they themselves, with their own eyes in the face of plenipotentiaries could make sure that people living in Donbass are indeed determined to make a fully conscious decision to become part of the Russian Federation. This is an extremely important factor that we, the diplomats, will now work on," the ambassador said.