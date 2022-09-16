Putin says doesn’t know what Ukraine’s security guarantees suggestions are about

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he doesn’t know what Kiev’s current document on security guarantees is about.

"Frankly speaking, I am unaware of what they are suggesting this time," he told journalists.

"As a matter of fact, this is what we began from. We spoke about it, when we were in talks with the current Kiev authorities and finished this negotiating process in Istanbul with the known draft agreement. After that, we pulled out troops from Kiev to create conditions for signing this agreement," he said, adding that instead of signing it, Kiev refused from any agreements with Moscow.

"Instead of signing [the agreement], the Kiev authorities waived all the agreements, abandoned them, saying they would not sign any agreements with Russia but would seek victory on the battlefield - good luck with them. They are trying to do it by means of this counterattack. Well, let us wait and see what it ends with," Putin said.

"As for the security guarantees, these guarantees were quite tough and guarantees were required both from our side and from key NATO countries, regional countries, including Turkey. In general, we agreed to that. There were certain things that required minor adjustments, but in general, we agreed. But the Kiev authorities put it on the back burner. I don’t know what they have invented this time because their position on each matter changes literally every day," he said.

In this context, he recalled that before the beginning of the special military operation Russia had raised the issue of its own security. "But, regrettably, no one bothered to respond to it," he stressed.

On Tuesday, the office of the Ukrainian president on Tuesday released a draft document titled: The Kiev Security Compact International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations. It suggests a binding document be signed between Ukraine and the US, UK, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, and Nordic, Baltic, Central and Eastern European countries.