SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Sanctions against the children of some Russian politicians imposed by the West are outrageous and verge on schizophrenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I think this is schizophrenia. Since subjecting underage children to sanctions - this is beyond all reason. It seems to me that they have simply stopped understanding what they are doing," the Russian leader suggested, commenting on a new sanctions list at a news conference.