Work underway to implement all trilateral agreements of Russia, Mongolia, China — Putin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Trilateral agreements made by Moscow, Beijing and Ulaanbaatar are being implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leaders of China and Mongolia on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand on Thursday.

Putin pointed out that a roadmap for trilateral cooperation had been endorsed in 2015 and a program to create an economic corridor connecting Russia, Mongolia and China had been approved in 2016. "Today, we can state with satisfaction that all these agreements are being successfully implemented and they are producing specific [results]," the Russian president stressed.

He noted that Russia’s total trade with China and Mongolia had increased by nearly 60%, exceeding $142 bln in 2021. "The figure grew by another 30% in the first six months of this year," Putin added.