US, EU are masters of their word: they do as they please — Putin

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin dropped an ironic remark while speaking about the Western countries’ approach to the fulfillment of their own promises and agreements. In this sense he sees eye to eye with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with whom he met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

Raisi, during a conversation with the Russian leader, said that Iran never left and would not leave the negotiating table, while the United States, he said, was incapable of negotiating in earnest and violated "all of its obligations."

"And, of course, everyone has had a chance to see that the European Union is also in a passive position - they are also unable to fulfill their promises," Raisi stressed.

"They are masters of their own word. They do as they please: first they make promises and then they break promises," Putin commented, addressing his counterpart after Raisi’s rebuke addressed to the Western countries. When this pun was translated into Farsi, both presidents laughed together and went ahead with the talks.