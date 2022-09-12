Moscow slams ‘one-sided, unfounded’ UN claim Russia impeding ‘access to information’

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. When speaking with reporters on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit out at UN and Western claims that the right of people to access information is allegedly violated in Russia, calling these allegations "unfounded".

"We are not ready to recognize such statements, or such arguments and deem them as unfounded," he said. "The main thing is that we believe it impossible to make allowances for these arguments, because the [UN] commissioner refuses to notice the numerous violations that exist in other countries that are related to the infringement of the rights of our citizens and our news media."

He emphasized that "this one-sided position cannot be taken into account" by Russia.

Peskov was commenting on statements by a UN employee that Russia violates the right of its citizens to access information, exerts pressure on journalists and blocks access to independent information resources.