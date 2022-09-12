Zaporozhye NPP shelling continues — IAEA Director General

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. Shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant continue, which threatens reactors and depleted fuel storage area, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said during a press conference Monday.

"There are two things that we are looking at as matters of great urgency. The first is, of course, the shelling, because the shelling continues, and it directly impacts the reactors and on associated facilities - in particular, the spent fuel area, where the spent fuel is located. That could have very serious consequences. And the other, that could cripple the normal operation of the plant is, of course, the supply of external power," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under control of Russian forces. Recently, it has been constantly shelled by Ukrainian forces. Grossi, who visited the station within the IAEA mission, said earlier that the only operational ZNPP reactor may be shut down completely due to disruption of external power supply, caused by the shelling. The last operational reactor was shut down on Sunday.