Russian Air Defense downs 5 Ukrainian drones, 8 HIMARS, Olkha missiles

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Air Defense systems downed five Ukrainian drones and intercepted eight HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense systems downed five unmanned aerial vehicles near settlements of Nikolayevka (LPR), Slavnoye (DPR), Petrovka (Zaporozhye Region), Bezvodnoye and Vishnyovoye (Kherson Region). Also, eight HIMARS and Olkha missiles were eliminated near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Dam, settlements of Lyubimovka, Berislav and Tavriyskoye (Kherson Region)," the spokesman said.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, enemy forces lost: 293 planes, 153 helicopters, 1,938 drones, 374 missile air defense systems, 4,891 tanks and other armored vehicles, 831 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,379 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 5,499 special military automobile vehicles.