MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. Ukraine deliberately refuses to receive electricity from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant citing fires as a reason, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Friday.

"They refuse to receive electricity, which used to be supplied and which we are ready to transmit. Ukraine refuses to receive electricity on the right bank citing either fires or any other situations as a reason," he said.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops shell liberated territories targeting electricity transmission lines to prevent transmission from the facility. Repair brigades are unable to repair transmission lines because the are target of shelling, he added.

"Today, the Zelensky regime’s actions indicate that they are deliberately seeking to disable the nuclear plant, to make it stop operating. It was only the United States who publicly called for shutting down the nuclear plant. So, we see that the Zelensky regime is sparing no effort to make the nuclear plant be shut down, even against the interests of its own economy and its population," Rogov said, adding that if the Zaporozhye NPP stops transmitting electgricity to Ukraine, Kiev will have to import it from abroad.

However, in his words, a possible shutdown of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will not avert the risks of radiation contamination is case Ukrainian troops continue to attack it. "It should be understood that the plant’s shutting down will not resolve the problem. The dry nuclear waste storage facility is still there and it is still a target of shelling attacks. There is a risk of contaminations, the more so as targeted shelling continues," he said.

Ukrainian troops continue shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Moreover, they attempted to storm the facility from the area of the dam lake. One of such attempts at seizing the plant was carried out ahead of the visit by an IAEA mission. In its report issued on Tuesday, the IAEA called for creating a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP to prevent possible failures due to combat operations. According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, the demilitarization will not ensure the plant’s security but will put it the risk of Ukrainian provocations instead.