Russia says its air defenses shot down six Ukrainian drones, 18 HIMARS, Olkha rounds

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Friday said Russian air defenses shot down six Ukrainian drones and intercepted 18 HIMARS and Olkha MLRS rounds over the past day.

"Air defenses shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of Izyum of the Kharkov Region, Staromlinovka, Kirillovka, Slavnoye and Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Sladkaya Balka of the Zaporozhye Region over the past day. In addition, 18 HIMARS and Olkha MLRS rounds were destroyed in midair in the area of Novaya Kakhovka and Golaya Pristan of the Kherson Region, and Kakhovskaya HPP."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia’s armed forces have destroyed 293 aircraft and 152 helicopters, 1,916 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 air defense systems, 4,870 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 827 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,371 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 5,417 special military vehicles since the start of the special military operation.