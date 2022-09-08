China, Russia to step up cooperation amid sanctions — China’s parliament speaker

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. China and Russia will scale up their cooperation amid Western sanctions, Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said on Thursday after his meeting with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"We emphasized the huge potential for multifaceted cooperation between China and Russia, irrespective of the US and Western sanctions. I would like to underscore that our cooperation is not prone to external interference. Under these circumstances, we will only enhance our strategic and multidimensional cooperation," Li Zhanshu said.

The chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee pointed out that China and Russia would intensify contacts between their legislative institutions to effectively promote the agreements of the two countries’ leaders.

"The strategic leadership of the two heads of state is the most crucial pre-condition for future promotion of Chinese-Russian relations and cooperation. We also believe that it is of paramount importance for multidimensional contacts between our countries," he added.