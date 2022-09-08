Russia still has no transcript of Borrell’s remarks, won’t let situation slide — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia still has not received the official transcript of EU High Representative Josep Borrell’s remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"No," she said, answering a question. "We made an official request. We expect and we persistently work to obtain an official bilingual transcript of Borrell’s words. We have sent a note to EU External Action with a corresponding demand. We will not let this story slide for the EU."

Zakharova also underscored that "any accusation of fascism against Russia are extremely offensive and blasphemous, it is a direct insult to the country and the people."

"There is no point in cushioning scandals by saying that it was a bad translation, nobody is going to buy that," the diplomat added.

Speaking at the European Parliament inter-parliamentary conference in Prague Monday, Borrell answered questions from MEPs, who demanded "concrete actions against Russia." He switched to his native Spanish language and, according to the official translation to English, made a remark that he does not We "have a concrete plan to defeat the Russian fascist regime." Borrell’s office later attempted to debunk this, claiming that the English translation made a mistake. Russia requested a transcript of Borrell’s speech.