MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Western handlers force the Kiev regime to show off military morale at all costs, paying no heed to the lives of Ukrainians and treating them as cannon fodder, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The life of a human being, the life of a Ukrainian citizen, has no value in the West, it is worth nothing. For the West there are no those people. Nor do their lives matter, nor does anyone give their future some thought. No, they are just disposables, some sort of cannon fodder of the 21st century. They are the people who must sacrifice their lives for the sake of ideological unscrupulousness and debauchery of the Western liberal regimes," she said.

In Zakharova’s words, Kiev’s Western handlers are insisting that the President Vladimir Zelensky regime "demonstrate fighting spirit and the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to effectively use the weapons received in huge amounts from NATO countries, threatening to curb the provided aid otherwise," the diplomat said.

"It is a terrifying story. It is terrifying as it is cynical," Zakharova concluded.