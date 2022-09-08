Russian intel chief sees US dragging out conflict in Ukraine, despite Kiev’s losses

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Washington is seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, despite the heavy losses by the Ukrainian army and the economic problems facing Europe, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Thursday.

"The events of the past few weeks show that the United States is doing its best to have the conflict in Ukraine protracted, ignoring both heavy losses on the part of Ukrainian armed formations and the poverty its European satellites may be facing," he said, addressing a Russian-Chinese roundtable discussion at the Russian Historical Society he chairs.

"Taking advantage of the inherent flaws of Ukrainian statehood, the Americans and their allies used this territory as a springboard for an attack on Russia having installed outright neo-Nazis in power there, who intimidated those opposed to political terror and unleashed a genuine civil war," Naryshkin elaborated.

The US has been fomenting tensions throughout the world to maintain its hegemony, the official emphasized. He blasted manifestations of "imperial hubris" seen both in its complete disregard for Russia’s concerns about NATO’s expansion eastwards and "blatant, tactless" visits to Taiwan by a number of US politicians.

European countries have in effect turned into Washington’s subordinates, with the majority of European politicians not guided by the citizenry’s ambitions, Naryshkin said, recalling that any attempts to claim global dominance had failed previously in history. "I hope mankind will be wise enough to exit this global crisis with a more sustainable system of international relations based on both China’s concept of a common destiny shared by humanity and Russia’s idea of multipolarity," he concluded.