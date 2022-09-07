IAEA’s Grossi didn’t dare to acknowledge Ukraine shells ZNPP — Russian deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi did not dare to acknowledge the obvious - that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is being shelled by Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said Wednesday.

"I believe that no one who watched the UN Security Council meeting on Zaporozhye NPP that we requested had any illusions regarding its outcome. It was hard to imagine that Mr. Grossi would suddenly dare to acknowledge the obvious: the power plant is being shelled by Ukraine, threatening the security of the entire Europe," Polyansky said on his Telegram channel. "Of course, the miracle didn’t happen and neither the IAEA Director General nor the UN Secretary General nor UN Security Council members spoke such words."

Recently, Ukrainian forces have regularly been shelling the ZNPP with heavy weapons. In addition, they attempted a landing from the reservoir. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one such landing attempt aimed to capture the station ahead of the IAEA mission’s visit. In its report published Tuesday, the IAEA called to establish a protection zone around the power plant in order to prevent potential nuclear accidents.