Russia expects additional explanations from IAEA chief about report on ZNPP — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said the report that the International Atomic Energy agency issued on the situation at the ZNPP has prompted some questions and Russia is seeking explanations from the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi.

"There’s a need to get additional explanations because there are some issues with the report. I won’t list them now," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which published Lavrov’s comments on its website.

"We have asked IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for explanations," the minister was quoted as saying.

The IAEA earlier published the results of its mission to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, including the ZNPP. The report called for a safety zone at the ZNPP in order to prevent accidents arising from the hostilities. Grossi told the UN Security Council, in a speech by video link, that he would soon submit proposals for how to ensure safety at the plant.