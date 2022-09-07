IAEA ‘completely impotent body,’ Zaporozhye head says after report on ZNPP

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant did nothing to improve the situation around the power plant, head of Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Russian TV Wednesday.

"We realize clearly today that, just as we expected, there was no benefit from this mission to us, everyone living on the planet; it’s a completely impotent body, just like the rest of the European politics," he said.

On September 6, the IAEA summarized the inspection of Ukrainian nuclear sites and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in particular. In its report published Tuesday, the agency called to establish a protection zone around the power plant in order to prevent nuclear accidents. Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting Tuesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi underscored that he will present the sides with proposals on ensuring the ZNPP’s security.