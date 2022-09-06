Russian Security Council slams repeated shelling of Zaporozhye plant ‘nuclear terrorism’

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The repreated Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is an act of nuclear terrorism, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov said.

"The repeated shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant generally goes beyond the framework of adequate actions and according to all qualifying characteristics defined by the UN International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism as such an act," he said an interview published on Tuesday in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, "the unrestrained and uncontrolled supply of military weapons to the Nazi Kiev regime has led to a large number of human casualties, a sharp deterioration of the criminal situation in the country and an increase in illegal arms trafficking." "It is obvious that these weapons can be used to carry out terrorist attacks anywhere on the planet," Kokov added.

As the official noted, "this is clearly demonstrated by Ukrainian Nazi formations that actively use terrorist methods." "For example, by carrying out massive shelling with Western artillery and missile systems of civilian infrastructure facilities and places of concentration of civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in other liberated territories," Kokov pointed out.