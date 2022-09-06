Western media’s blatant lies corroding their society, says Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The unabashed lies spread by Western mass media are seeping into Western society and corroding it from the inside, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

She noted that people in Western countries are buried by "the fog of their own fake news media." "Regrettably, and I am saying it quite sincerely. Because we wanted cooperation and good relations with the Western world but these lies are penetrating into their society and corroding it. They are totally unable to make up their minds on basic matters, changing, mutating and lying all the time, to themselves already. And it is dangerous," she said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Zakharova also noted that the Western press is no longer afraid that their lies will be exposed. "They care little about that. Before now, as far as morality is concerned, something used to make them stop and think about the consequences. Now, they don’t care about any consequences, they just shoot at their own feet, hitting their own citizens because it backfires on them," she added.