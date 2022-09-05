Putin orders extra labor guarantees for volunteers eager to join operation in Ukraine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will instruct the government to establish labor guarantees for those citizens who wish to volunteer to participate in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that upon completion of his daily schedule in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Monday Putin met with an employee of the regional force of the Emergencies Ministry, who addressed the president with a personal request. The man said he had applied to the military registration and enlistment office at his place of residence and asked to sign him up as a volunteer to participate in the special military operation.

"He was told that, according to the law, he could not be granted a long leave or guaranteed his previous job afterwards. Putin promised that man to issue orders to the government to pay attention to this gap in Russian legislation and to bring the law in line with the situation de facto," Peskov said.

He added that yet-to-be introduced legal amendments among other things should provide for such labor guarantees as the opportunity for a volunteer to take a long leave while retaining the right to his employment.