IAEA mission leaves Zaporozhye plant, as two team members stay on permanently — expert

ENERGODAR, September 5. /TASS/. The bulk of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have left the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with two members of the team staying there permanently, Russian nuclear expert Renat Karchaa told TASS on Monday.

"The mission has left. <...> Two people will stay there on a permanent basis," said Karchaa, who accompanied the IAEA inspectors.

IAEA experts arrived at the nuclear facility on September 1. According to the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi, the inspectors were able to get key data on the situation at the power plant. The experts will continue their work, since many issues require more detailed consideration. While in Energodar, Grossi talked to local residents of this city, where the NPP is located. They handed him a petition calling to stop Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear power plant.