Russia downs four Ukrainian HARM missiles, intercepts 34 HIMARS rockets

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday Ukraine’s four HARM missiles downed and 34 HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha rockets intercepted by Russian air defenses.

"Four US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles were downed near Chernobayevka and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region. Also, 34 HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha multiple launch rockets were intercepted near the Kherson Region’s Kazatskoye and Chernobayevka," the lieutenant general said.

According to Konashenkov, Russian air defenses also downed five drones, including a Bayraktar TB2, in the Kharkov Region and in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 287 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 152 helicopters, 1,877 unmanned aerial vehicles, 372 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,822 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 825 multiple rocket launchers, 3,368 field artillery guns and mortars and 5,304 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, the spokesman said.