Erdogan, Putin committed to building Akkuyu NPP according to plan

ANKARA, September 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin remain committed to building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant Akkuyu according to plan, Erdogan’s office said following a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Saturday.

"Presidents Erdogan and Putin confirmed their commitment to implementing the Akkuyu NPP project, according to plan. Both leaders agreed to discuss in detail these and other issues at a meeting in Samarkand, which will host a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on September 15-16," the Turkish presidential office said in a press release.

According to the statement, Erdogan and Putin also discussed moves to develop further bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the grain deal.

The two leaders "discussed grain exports and the latest developments around the Zaporozhye NPP in their conversation. President Erdogan said Turkey could play the role of a mediator in the situation with the Zaporozhye NPP, like it did in the `food deal’," the press release reads.

In the phone talk, Erdogan also offered his condolences over the death of the first Soviet president, Mikhail Gorbachev.